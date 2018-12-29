English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KCR to Lay Foundation Stone for Office in Delhi, But Only After 'Vaastu Consultant' Finds 'Suitable' Site
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is officially entitled for 1000 square yards land in New Delhi for constructing the office according to the government rules.
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Weeks after leading TRS to a thumping victory in the December 7 assembly elections in the state, its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced his decision to construct a party office in New Delhi and said the work would be completed in two to three months.
According to a press release from the party Friday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was officially entitled for 1000 square yards land in New Delhi for constructing the office according to the government rules.
KCR, who is currently camping in Delhi along with his party MPs may also visit a few suitable places to set up the party office, it said.
"KCR feels that the foundation stone for the party office should be laid after Pongal (January 14) and the construction be completed in two to three months thereafter," it said.
Telangana Government Advisor and prominent "vaastu consultant" would also take part in identifying "suitable" place, it added.
Soon after the results were announced, KCR declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics.
He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to a press release from the party Friday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was officially entitled for 1000 square yards land in New Delhi for constructing the office according to the government rules.
KCR, who is currently camping in Delhi along with his party MPs may also visit a few suitable places to set up the party office, it said.
"KCR feels that the foundation stone for the party office should be laid after Pongal (January 14) and the construction be completed in two to three months thereafter," it said.
Telangana Government Advisor and prominent "vaastu consultant" would also take part in identifying "suitable" place, it added.
Soon after the results were announced, KCR declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics.
He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results