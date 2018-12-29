KCR to Lay Foundation Stone for Office in Delhi, But Only After 'Vaastu Consultant' Finds 'Suitable' Site

Weeks after leading TRS to a thumping victory in the December 7 assembly elections in the state, its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced his decision to construct a party office in New Delhi and said the work would be completed in two to three months.According to a press release from the party Friday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was officially entitled for 1000 square yards land in New Delhi for constructing the office according to the government rules.KCR, who is currently camping in Delhi along with his party MPs may also visit a few suitable places to set up the party office, it said."KCR feels that the foundation stone for the party office should be laid after Pongal (January 14) and the construction be completed in two to three months thereafter," it said.Telangana Government Advisor and prominent "vaastu consultant" would also take part in identifying "suitable" place, it added.Soon after the results were announced, KCR declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics.He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.