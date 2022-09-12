KCR Urges Centre to Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill, Says It Will Damage 'Spirit of Indian Agriculture'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Monday blatantly opposed the Electricity Amendment Bill introduced by the government at the Centre.

Addressing the legislative assembly on Monday, he urged the Centre to withdraw the bill which will damage the very spirit of Indian agriculture in the name of reforms without a second thought. He alleged that there is a conspiracy in the guise of the bill to bulldoze the aspirations of the gullible farmers in the country. Making his verbal attack in a high pitch, KCR alleged that the Modi government wanted to plunder the peasants by approving the said bill in Parliament.

He said that if the Central government failed to withdraw the bill, there is a chance of people’s revolution against the Modi government across the country.

The chief minister revealed that the consumption of electricity per capita at the national level is registered at 957 units whereas the consumption of electricity per capita in Telangana was recorded at 1,250. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has been making false claims when it comes to the generation of electricity. KCR challenges the Centre that he will resign from the CM post if they prove his statistics on the electricity sector is wrong.

Terming the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme as stimulation to the farmers in the state, implemented by the Telangana government, the chief minister said, adding as many as 66 lakh farmers have benefitted from the scheme where 1.30 crore acres of land is under cultivation and as many 65 lakh acres of paddy land was planted right now. He blamed the Centre that it has been trying to stop free power supply to the farmers in Telangana.

