KCR's Close Relatives Kidnapped in Rs 100 Crore Land Dispute in Hyderabad; Rescued Within Hours

A close relative of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Praveen Rao, a former national hockey player, and his two brothers were rescued on Tuesday night after the police managed to trace their whereabouts.

The task force found the three in Vikarabad after they entered the field following a kidnapping complaint from relatives.

Praveen, his brothers Sunil and Naveen were abducted from their home in Manovikas Nagar, Bowenpally of Secunderabad around 7.20 pm on Tuesday. It was reportedly few imposters who entered their residence in three cars and introduced themselves as Income Tax-IT officers.

After threatening the brothers, they searched the house and seized laptops, mobile phones and valuable land documents. The accused then took the three brothers away along with them.

A watchman was attacked for stopping them while they were kidnapping.

Sources in the police said that the abductors used the name of the husband of former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, Bhargava Ram and his brother Chandrahas.

All the eight kidnappers are in the police custody. The brothers were kidnapped in connection with about Rs 100 crore worth land dispute in Hafeespet in Hyderabad, said sources.