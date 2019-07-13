KCR’s Downfall Has Begun, TRS MPs Will Soon Join BJP: Former Union Minister

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said parliamentarians from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition parties like the Congress would soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The statement assumed significance in the wake of TRS’ Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas paying a visit to Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.

Dattatreya said TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s downfall had started with the defeat of his daughter K Kavitha and party leader B Vinod Kumar in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad and Karimnagar constituencies, respectively. It revealed that Rao’s acceptability among voters was on a decline.

Stating that the BJP was emerging as a strong alternative to the TRS in the state as the latter was losing its sheen and several TRS and Congress leaders would soon join the saffron camp, adding that the BJP may come to power in 2024. The TRS has managed to keep only nine of the 16 Lok Sabha seats it had in its grabs in the state.

Despite complaints of anti-party activities against Srinivas from Nizamabad, the party leadership had stopped short of taking any strong step against the MP. His son, Arvind Dharmapuri, won on a BJP ticket from the seat. He is also said to have played a key role in the victory of Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar by defeating the veteran politician and incumbent MP, Kumar.

Dattatreya also took a jibe at Rao government for unbridled corruption in all government departments.