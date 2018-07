KCTSL Kanpur Recruitment 2018: 265 Conductor Posts, Apply before 15th July 2018

KCTSL Kanpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 265 conductor vacancies on contractual basis has begun on its official website of Kanpur City Transport Services Limited, Kanpur - upsrtc.com. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 15th July 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below.How to apply for KCTSL Recruitment 2018 for conductor Posts:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsrtc.com Step 2 – It will direct you to the website - http://ayushicomputers.org/Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.200SC/ ST Category – Rs.100Total Posts: 265The applicant must be class 12th passed.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per stated in above advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Academic Merit list.