KCTSL Kanpur Recruitment 2018: 265 Conductor Posts, Apply before 15th July 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 15th July 2018, 5:00PM.
(Photo: Screengrab of the Official website of Kanpur City Transport Services Limited)
KCTSL Kanpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 265 conductor vacancies on contractual basis has begun on its official website of Kanpur City Transport Services Limited, Kanpur - upsrtc.com. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 15th July 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for KCTSL Recruitment 2018 for conductor Posts:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsrtc.com
Step 2 – It will direct you to the website - http://ayushicomputers.org/
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ayushicomputers.org/form.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.200
SC/ ST Category – Rs.100
KCTSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 265
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
http://ayushicomputers.org/tc1.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per stated in above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Academic Merit list.
