English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KEA 1st Round of NEET Counseling Begins at kea.kar.nic.in. Entry Ends on 10th July 2018, 5PM
The final seat allotment list will be released soon on the official website once the Option Entry Process is completed.
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA.
KEA 1st Round of NEET Counseling 2018 has begun on the official website of Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who had who qualified National Ability cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 and registered at KEA seeking admissions in Medical and Dental colleges need to select seats on or before 10th July 2018,5 PM on the official website. Candidates can check the Option Entry Process by following the instructions given below:
How to check Option Entry Process for KEA1st round of Medical & Dental Counseling 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘UG NEET – 2018, Option Entry’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’
Step 4 – Click on link – Option Entry Open up to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Step 5 – Enter CET number and Captcha code and Submit
Step 6 – Submit Option Entry and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net/ugoptmedical-r12018/main/index.php
The fee structure for Medical and Dental colleges is given in detail at the below mentioned urls:
Medical College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/medical_fees.pdf
Dental College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/dental_fees.pdf
The number of seats allocated to Medical colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 5920 out of which 3390 belongs to Government quota and 1808 to private sector from total 48 colleges. On the other hand, the number of seats allocated to Dental colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 2754 from 38 colleges which includes 928 Government seats and 1310 private seats.
The final seat allotment list will be released soon on the official website once the Option Entry Process is completed.
Also Watch
How to check Option Entry Process for KEA1st round of Medical & Dental Counseling 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘UG NEET – 2018, Option Entry’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’
Step 4 – Click on link – Option Entry Open up to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Step 5 – Enter CET number and Captcha code and Submit
Step 6 – Submit Option Entry and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net/ugoptmedical-r12018/main/index.php
The fee structure for Medical and Dental colleges is given in detail at the below mentioned urls:
Medical College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/medical_fees.pdf
Dental College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/dental_fees.pdf
The number of seats allocated to Medical colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 5920 out of which 3390 belongs to Government quota and 1808 to private sector from total 48 colleges. On the other hand, the number of seats allocated to Dental colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 2754 from 38 colleges which includes 928 Government seats and 1310 private seats.
The final seat allotment list will be released soon on the official website once the Option Entry Process is completed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SP Series Launched at Rs 87,250 in India
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So