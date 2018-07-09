GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KEA 1st Round of NEET Counseling Begins at kea.kar.nic.in. Entry Ends on 10th July 2018, 5PM

The final seat allotment list will be released soon on the official website once the Option Entry Process is completed.

Updated:July 9, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA.
KEA 1st Round of NEET Counseling 2018 has begun on the official website of Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who had who qualified National Ability cum Entrance Test (UG) 2018 and registered at KEA seeking admissions in Medical and Dental colleges need to select seats on or before 10th July 2018,5 PM on the official website. Candidates can check the Option Entry Process by following the instructions given below:

How to check Option Entry Process for KEA1st round of Medical & Dental Counseling 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on link ‘UG NEET – 2018, Option Entry’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’

Step 4 – Click on link – Option Entry Open up to 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM

Step 5 – Enter CET number and Captcha code and Submit

Step 6 – Submit Option Entry and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net/ugoptmedical-r12018/main/index.php

The fee structure for Medical and Dental colleges is given in detail at the below mentioned urls:

Medical College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/medical_fees.pdf

Dental College - http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/dental_fees.pdf

The number of seats allocated to Medical colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 5920 out of which 3390 belongs to Government quota and 1808 to private sector from total 48 colleges. On the other hand, the number of seats allocated to Dental colleges for 1st round of Counseling is 2754 from 38 colleges which includes 928 Government seats and 1310 private seats.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
