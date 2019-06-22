Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KEA CET 2019 Seat Allotment Process, Schedule Available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Students can view the seat allotment schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and undergraduate candidates can also fill their choice of college.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
KEA CET 2019 | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), has uploaded the first round of seat allotment schedule with dates for choice locking, review of given colleges option and final list.

The schedule of KEA CET seat allotment was published on their official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

The official KEA CET seat allotment schedule can directly be downloaded by clicking on this here.

KEA CET written exam was conducted on April 23 and 24. The KEA CET was declared in the last week of May.

The deadline of admission to KEA CET is 4:00 pm, June 25.

Students can make changes to the admission form from June 27 to June 28 till 11:00 am.

The KEA CET final allotment list will be published on June 30 after 6 pm.

Undergraduate candidates can fill up their choices here.

Steps to completing online requirements of KEA CET seat allotment:

Step 1. Check the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On homepage, you will get link reading KET CET 2019 First Round Option Entry for Engineering and Farm Science

Step 3. Click on it and enter your CET number, given captcha and click submit button

Step 4. Select your choices and submit them

Step 5. Take a printout if needed

