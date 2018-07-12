GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

KEA Engineering Admissions 2018 Seat Matrix and Fee Structure released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Now!

A total of 55,216 seats are available for the first round in 215 colleges. Out of total number of seats mentioned, 46,768 seats belong to General Category, 6,293 divided in to Hyderabad-Karnataka quota and rest 2,155 seats belong to Special quota.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
Image for representational purposes.
KEA Seat Matrix and Fee Structure for Engineering Admissions 2018 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority on it official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

A total of 55,216 seats are available for the first round in 215 colleges. Out of total number of seats mentioned, 46,768 seats belong to General Category, 6,293 divided in to Hyderabad-Karnataka quota and rest 2,155 seats belong to Special quota. The Option Entry Link for the eligible candidates is now available on the official website and the students can enter their choices 15th July 2018, 10:30 am.

Candidates must visit the official website to check the 1st Round of Option entry and Seat allotment schedule for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences courses for the year 2018-2019 in below mentioned url:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/r1_schedule_engg.pdf

Candidates must visit official website to enter their choices by following the instructions given below:

How to lock seat choice in Option Entry Link?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on link 'CET - 2018 - Seat Matrix & Option Entry’
Step 3 - Click on 'Option Entry Link'
Step 4 - Enter CET number and Captcha code and Submit
Step 5 - Lock your choice and Save
Step 6
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net/ugcet2018engoptr1/main/index.php

Candidates must visit the official website to check the fee structure for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 for different courses and college in below mentioned url:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2018/fees_structure_2018.pdf

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Photogallery