KEAM 2018 Admit Card releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in; Know how to download!
Candidates are required to carry the Admit Card along with a photo ID proof on the entrance exam day for hassle free entry.
Screen grab of the official website of CEE, Government of Kerala.
KEAM 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released today i.e. 10th April 2018 on the official website of Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala – cee.kerala.gov.in. ‘KEAM 2018: Admit card can be downloaded by logging into the candidate portal in cee.kerala.gov.in from 10.04.2018 onward’ read the official notification.
CEE Kerala will organize the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2018 Paper I for Physics and Chemistry on 23rd April 2018 and Paper-II for Mathematics on 24th April 2018 across the state for candidates aspiring to take admissions in Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Medical and Pharmacy courses in government as well as private institutions in the state of Kerala.
Candidates who have enrolled for KEAM 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as soon as it is made available by CEE Kerala. The Commissionerate will not send Admit Cards by post. Candidates are required to carry the Admit Card along with a photo ID proof on the entrance exam day for hassle free entry.
Candidates can find more information regarding KEAM 2018 at the following url:
http://www.cee-kerala.org/index.php/keam/keam2018/keam-2018-examination-details
It is notable that candidates aspiring admissions to B.Pharma must qualify KEAM 2018 Paper-I for Physics and Chemistry. Candidates seeking entry to B.Arch courses must qualify National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) as given on CEE Kerala’s official website. For admissions to Medical and Allied courses admissions will be granted purely on the basis of NEET UG 2018.
