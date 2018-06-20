GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KEAM 2018 Rank List Releasing at 4PM at cee.kerala.gov.in, Stay Tuned

KEAM 2018 Rank List 2018 is expected to be released today at 4PM on the official website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Govt. of Kerala.

Updated:June 20, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
KEAM 2018 Rank List 2018 is expected to be released today at 4PM on the official website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Govt. of Kerala – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Rank list will be released by State Education Minister C Raveendranath and Health Minister K K Shailaja at the PRD chamber of Government Secretariat at 4PM after which it will be made available at the online portal aswell.

CEE Kerala had organized Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2018 Paper I for Physics and Chemistry on 23rd April 2018 and Paper-II for Mathematics on 24th April 2018 across the state for candidates seeking admissions in Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Medical and Pharmacy in government as well as private institutions in the state of Kerala.

Candidates who had appeared for the KEAM 2018 must stay tuned and know their Ranks once it’s released by the Commissionerate.

CEE Kerala had last month released the scores of the candidates who had appeared for Engineering and Allied courses entrance exams. The admissions to these courses will be based on the Rank Lists releasing today.

Admissions to Medical courses will be based on rank lists made on the basis of NEET UG 2018 scores of the candidates.

 

