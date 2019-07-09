Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KEAM 2019 Counselling Second Allotment Result Released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala announced KEAM 2019 second allotment result on July 8 at official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
KEAM 2019 Counselling Second Allotment Result Released at cee.kerala.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, announced KEAM 2019 second allotment result on July 8. The KEAM Second Allotment Result 2019 was released by the Kerala Commission for Entrance Examinations on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have cleared the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree examination and have registered to participate in the KEAM 2019 counselling can check the second round seat allotment result on its official website.

The first round seat allotment result was announced on June 20. The KEAM 2019 examination was conducted on May 2 and May 3 and the result was announced on May 21. Over 90,000 candidates took the KEAM entrance exam last year of which 58,268 students qualified for engineering and 47,974 for pharmacy. The Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree KEAM 2019 was held across 14 districts centers. The KEAM 2019 rank list was released on June 10 and CEE Kerala released the complete rank list on July 4.

Steps to Check KEAM 2019 Second Allotment Result:

Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala’s official website

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2019 Second Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter log-in information and press ‘Login’

Step 4: The allotment details for the individual candidate can be accessed

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram