KEAM 2019 Counselling Second Allotment Result Released at cee.kerala.gov.in
The Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala announced KEAM 2019 second allotment result on July 8 at official website cee.kerala.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, announced KEAM 2019 second allotment result on July 8. The KEAM Second Allotment Result 2019 was released by the Kerala Commission for Entrance Examinations on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have cleared the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree examination and have registered to participate in the KEAM 2019 counselling can check the second round seat allotment result on its official website.
The first round seat allotment result was announced on June 20. The KEAM 2019 examination was conducted on May 2 and May 3 and the result was announced on May 21. Over 90,000 candidates took the KEAM entrance exam last year of which 58,268 students qualified for engineering and 47,974 for pharmacy. The Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree KEAM 2019 was held across 14 districts centers. The KEAM 2019 rank list was released on June 10 and CEE Kerala released the complete rank list on July 4.
Steps to Check KEAM 2019 Second Allotment Result:
Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala’s official website
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2019 Second Seat Allotment Result
Step 3: Enter log-in information and press ‘Login’
Step 4: The allotment details for the individual candidate can be accessed
