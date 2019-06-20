KEAM 2019: Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations to Release Allotment List Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019 Allotment List Today | The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the KEAM 2019 Allotment List today (June 20). The result of the first phase of KEAM 2019 allotment will get uploaded on the CEE Kerala’s official website cee.kerala.gov.in. However, the timing for upload of KEAM 2019 Allotment List on the CEE’s homepage is not officially communicated yet. The candidates allotted with seat for engineering, architecture and pharmacy course and the further admission process can be checked through KEAM 2019 Allotment List. Earlier, the KEAM 2019 result was declared on May 21 and the KEAM rank list got uploaded on the exam convener’s homepage on June 10.

Candidates assigned with KEAM rank in their respective course and waiting to know their college-seat KEAM 2019 Allotment can frequently check Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examination’s website. Here we have listed down the steps for accessing KEAM 2019 Allotment List once it is live.

KEAM 2019 Allotment List: Steps to Check Seat-College Admission Status

Step 1. Visit official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Find ‘KEAM 2019 Allotment List’ link on homepage and click on it

Step 3. On new widow enter your application number, password, code and submit the details

Step 4. The respective KEAM 2019 Engineering Allotment List, KEAM 2019 Architecture Allotment List, KEAM 2019 Pharmacy Allotment List open on the screen

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Admission will be granted through KEAM Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) in online mode. Candidates whose names appear in the KEAM 2019 Allotment List have to remit admission fee within stipulated time.