KEAM 2020: CEE Kerala Extends the Last Date to Register Till February 29, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Earlier, the last date to apply for KEAM 2020 was February 25, while the last date to upload certificates was February 29. Now, deadline for both is February 29.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 26, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
KEAM 2020: CEE Kerala Extends the Last Date to Register Till February 29, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi: KEAM 2020 l The last date to apply for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Course (KEAM) has now been extended till February 29, 2020. The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, announced the new dates on Tuesday. The candidates who are willing to apply for the KEAM 2020 entrance examination can register themselves on the official portal at cee.kerala.gov.in (https://cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php).

Earlier, the last date to apply for KEAM 2020 was February 25, while the last date to upload certificates was February 29. Now, deadline for both is February 29.

Instructions to apply for KEAM 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘KEAM 2020 - online application’ link

Step 3: The new candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: The registered students will have to login using ID and password

Step 5: Fill the KEAM application form using all details and upload images

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit

Step 7: The candidates will receive a confirmation on your registered email and mobile number

You can register yourself using the direct link https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2020/public/instruction.

KEAM, a state-level entrance examination for admission in various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses, is conducted every year.

KEAM 2020: Application Fee

The application fee for KEAM 2020 for engineering exam candidates is Rs 700. The KEAM entrance examination fee for architecture and medical and aligned field is Rs 500. To apply for both exams, a candidate will have to pay Rs 900.

