KEAM 2020 Opens Option to Change Exam Centre Choice, New Dates to be Announced Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in

Days after postponing the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020 exams due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the state controller of examination opened a new window to make changes in the choice of exam centre.

According to the official notification, the online window for students to make changes opened on April 16 at 10 am and will be closed on April 21 at noon.

The candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can make changes on the official website cee-kerala.org.

The exams were scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21 and officials will be announcing the revised dates soon.

“Due to COVID-19 epidemic and the lockdown, Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21, 2020 have been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” stated the circular by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

How to change the choice of Exam Centre for KEAM 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM 2020 at cee-kerala.org

Step 2: Go to the KEAM 2020 - Online Application link

Step 3: Login using the candidate’s username and other credentials

Step 4: Make the required changes

Step 5: Pay additional fee and submit your request

KEAM is an entrance examination held in Kerala every year for admissions to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in state institutions.

