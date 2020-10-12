KEAM Architecture Results 2020: KEAM Rank List Released, Direct Link to Check List Here

The Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the rank list of candidates for admissions to bachelor’s course in architecture across various institutions in the state of Kerala for the academic year 2020-21.

The KEAM Rank List has been made available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can visit the site to check their rank here.

The candidates will require login credentials to the portal in order to check their ranks. KEAM 2020 Rank List contains the application number and rank obtained by the candidate.

Steps to check KEAM Rank List 2020:

Step 1: Go to the KEAM 2020 official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal” link available on the landing page under the “Present Active Links” section

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and access code (captcha) in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: Download the KEAM 2020 Rank List. Take a print out of the same for further reference.

Direct Link to check KEAM Rank List 2020

Candidates can check their ranks directly by visiting the link:

The list contains the ranks of candidates who have qualified in the examination arranged category-wise, beginning with Ezhava (EZ). Next comes the Muslim category, followed by Other Backward Hindu category and so on.

According to the notification released on the official website, results of some of the candidates have been withheld.

“The result of some of the candidates have been withheld due to the defects in their application or defects in the submitted mark details. The results of such candidates will be released as and when the reasons for withholding their results are cleared,” reads the official notice.

The KEAM 2020 Rank List for admission to B. Arch course has been prepared by providing equal weightage to the score obtained by the candidates in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA-2020) and in the Qualifying Examination.