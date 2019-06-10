KEAM Entrance Exam Result 2019 Out: CEE Released Kerala KEAM Rank List at cee-kerala.org
The rank list for the KEAM entrance exam 2019 has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations at cee-kerala.org.
KEAM Entrance Exam 2019 Result | The rank list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2019 has been released. The result is available at cee-kerala.org
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the KEAM rank list on their official website.
The KEAM entrance exam rank list will be divided under KEAM Architecture Rank List, KEAM Medical Rank List, KEAM Agriculture Rank List, KEAM Engineering Rank List.
The KEAM rank list will be based on 50:50 ratio of class 12 exam and KEAM entrance exam marks.
The KEAM entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and 3, 2019. Over 90,000 candidates took the KEAM entrance exam last year of which 58268 students qualified for engineering and 47974 for pharmacy.
KEAM rank list : steps to download KEAM rank card
Step 1. Visit the official website
Step 2. Click on KEAM candidate login tab
Step 3. Enter login details -application number, password for generating KEAM rank card
Step 4. Download the the KEAM rank list that will be displayed on the screen
KEAM authorities will begin the counselling round in the third week of June and the registration on June 24.
