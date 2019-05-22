Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KEAM Result 2019 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Find Direct Link Here

The KEAM Result 2019 or the KEAM CEE Results has been released by the Government of Kerala on its official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KEAM Result 2019 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Find Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
KEAM Result 2019 | The Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala has declared the KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019, Kerala CEE Result 2019 at its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Result 2019 is for offering admission to engineering, architecture, medical and pharmacy degree courses, which can be pursued at institutes located across the state of Kerala. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM) entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3. The KEAM 2019 Result seekers can check their score at the Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala’s official website by entering their candidate credentials-

KEAM Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, spot a KEAM Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter the required detail and select your course
Step 4: Hit submit button
Step 5: Your KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019 , Kerala CEE Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference

The KEAM answer key was released on May 3. As the KEAM Result 2019 is declared, the KEAM merit list is expected to be released soon. The schedule for the same will be uploaded Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala official webpage.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram