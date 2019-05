KEAM Result 2019 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Find Direct Link Here

The Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala has declared the KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019, Kerala CEE Result 2019 at its official website cee.kerala.gov.in . The KEAM Result 2019 is for offering admission to engineering, architecture, medical and pharmacy degree courses, which can be pursued at institutes located across the state of Kerala. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM) entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3. The KEAM 2019 Result seekers can check their score at the Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala’s official website by entering their candidate credentials-KEAM Result 2019: Steps to checkStep 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, spot a KEAM Result 2019 linkStep 3: Enter the required detail and select your courseStep 4: Hit submit buttonStep 5: Your KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019 , Kerala CEE Result 2019 will be displayedStep 6: Download it and take a print out for further referenceThe KEAM answer key was released on May 3. As the KEAM Result 2019 is declared, the KEAM merit list is expected to be released soon. The schedule for the same will be uploaded Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala official webpage.