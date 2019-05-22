English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KEAM Result 2019 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Find Direct Link Here
The KEAM Result 2019 or the KEAM CEE Results has been released by the Government of Kerala on its official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
KEAM Result 2019 | The Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala has declared the KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019, Kerala CEE Result 2019 at its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Result 2019 is for offering admission to engineering, architecture, medical and pharmacy degree courses, which can be pursued at institutes located across the state of Kerala. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM) entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3. The KEAM 2019 Result seekers can check their score at the Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala’s official website by entering their candidate credentials-
KEAM Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, spot a KEAM Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter the required detail and select your course
Step 4: Hit submit button
Step 5: Your KEAM Result 2019, KEAM CEE Result 2019 , Kerala CEE Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference
The KEAM answer key was released on May 3. As the KEAM Result 2019 is declared, the KEAM merit list is expected to be released soon. The schedule for the same will be uploaded Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala official webpage.
The KEAM answer key was released on May 3. As the KEAM Result 2019 is declared, the KEAM merit list is expected to be released soon. The schedule for the same will be uploaded Commissioner of Examination, Govt of Kerala official webpage.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
