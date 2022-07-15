Kedar Shinde Seeks Focus On Candidates And Not Caste In Presidential Elections

Marathi director and actor Kedar Shinde is known for sharing his honest and unfiltered opinion on socially relevant topics. Now ahead of the Presidential elections in the country, Shinde through an Instagram post has urged people to focus on the merit of the candidates and not their caste or social background. Shinde’s post appears to be addressed to the discussion around NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s tribal background.

Sharing a picture of the National Emblem, Shinde wrote that if we decided to appoint him/her on the topmost post, then is it really needed to remind him/her about attire, and background?

Droupadi Murmu, who previously served as the governor of Jharkhand, was nominated as the NDA candidate for the presidential election to choose a successor to Ram Nath Kovind,. Murmu who originally hails from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district started off as a teacher before venturing into politics. She has served as a cabinet minister in the Odisha government.

Murmu was the first female governor of Jharkhand. She is the first tribal to be named governor of an Indian state and serve for the full term of her office.

Murmu faces competition from former Foreign Minister Yashwant Sinha who is the candidate of the opposition parties If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal president and second woman president of the country after Pratibha Patil.

Kedar Shinde is known for directing Marathi films like Rangeela Rayabaa, Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Kho Kho, and Irada Pakka. He is also a successful name in the television industry and helmed several popular TV shows that including Madhu Ithe Aani Chandra Tithe, Ghadalay Bighadalay and more.

