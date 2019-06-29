Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kedarnath Meditation Cave Drawing More Pilgrims After PM Modi's Visit: Reports

The growing popularity of the unique facility in the serene environs of the 12,500 feet shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas has prompted the district administration to plan three more meditation caves in its vicinity.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kedarnath Meditation Cave Drawing More Pilgrims After PM Modi's Visit: Reports
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath Temple, during his two-day pilgrimage to Himalayan shrines, in Rudraprayag district, Saturday, May 18, 2019. PM Modi will visit Badrinath on Sunday. (PTI Photo)(PTI5_18_2019_000145B)
Loading...

Dehradun: The cave at the Kedarnath shrine where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated last month has seen an unprecedented boost in popularity, with large number of devotees logging into the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) website daily to book the facility online.

The "dhyan gufa" (meditation cave) is booked for the whole of July and there are also advance bookings for different dates in August, September and October, GMVN General Manager B L Rana said.

People from different parts of the country are logging into the GMVN website to book the facility, he said. Since the prime minister's visit in May, not a single day has passed when the "dhyan gufa" was not occupied by someone, the GMVN official said.

The growing popularity of the unique facility in the serene environs of the 12,500 feet shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas has prompted the district administration to plan three more meditation caves in its vicinity, Rudrapradrayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal told PTI.

"We are planning to build three more such caves close to the existing one. In fact work on one has already started and the sites for the other two on the surrounding hills have also been identified," he said.

Ghildiyal said the "gufa" has been in existence for nearly a year now but people have started showing interest only after the prime minister meditated there on the night of May 18.

When Modi came to visit the shrine, a photograph of the PM wrapped in a saffron shawl, sitting inside the cave with his eyes shut in a pose of meditation had gone viral on social media, giving the newly added tourist attraction the much needed promotional push, the DM said.

Better facilities created for pilgrims at Kedarnath coupled with the prime minister's increased visits (Modi visited the shrine four times during his first tenure as PM) have even contributed to a dramatic rise in footfall at the Himalayan temple, which received a record 7,62,000 pilgrims in 50 days so far this year, Ghildiyal said.

Kedarnath had opened on May 9 this year for devotees after remaining closed for the winter.

"The number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath during the entire yatra season last year was 7,32,000. There are more than three months to go for the end of the yatra sometime in October, and we hope the number this time is all set to cross the 10 lakh mark. It will be the first time in the history of Kedarnath," Ghildiyal said.

In 2012, Kedarnath had received 5,80,000 pilgrims. There was a sudden slump in footfall after the flash floods in 2013 which caused large-scale damage to the infrastructure in the area. As reconstruction of Kedarpuri started, the number of pilgrims began to rise from 2015 onwards, he said.

The Kedarnath area had witnessed unprecedented rainfall between June 14, 2013 and June 17, 2013, and the Chorabari lake had collapsed due to cloudburst, resulting in a major flash flood.

Several roads, buildings and other structures were washed away and, according to the state government, the estimated death toll was around 10,000, with over 3,000 persons missing.

Reconstruction of Kedarpuri, the township around the temple, is considered the pet project of the prime minister, who keeps reviewing its progress from time to time via video-conferencing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram