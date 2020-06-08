Keep Badrinath Yatra Suspended till June 30, Say Temple Priests

People responsible for running day-to-day affairs of Badrinath temple are in favour of keeping the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30, a senior official said on Monday.

This emerged as the unanimous view of those associated with the management of the temple at a meeting held by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya.

"Based on this, a recommendation to open the temple for pilgrims after June 30 is being sent to the CEO of Devasthanam Board and Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman," Bhadouriya said.

The meeting was attended by priests, stakeholders, haq and hakookdharis of the temple besides traders in pilgrimage tourism business, she said.

The state government had planned to open chardham yatra from Monday on a limited scale but priests were averse to the proposed move fearing spread of coronavirus infection as there has been a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

The final decision on this will be taken by the Devasthanam Board CEO, she said.