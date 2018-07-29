'Keep Calm and Enjoy Life': PM Modi Tells Students There Is No Way to Escape Studies

There is no alternative to books and studies, but students should be calm, enjoy life and seek inner happiness — this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to students who entered colleges and institutions of higher studies."All I would like to say to you is Be calm, enjoy life, seek inner happiness in life. There is no alternative to books, one has to study, yet one's bent of mind should be towards discovering new things," he said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.Modi said while February and March get consumed in exams, papers and answers, April and May are meant for enjoying vacations, followed by results and career choices."July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs. The attention of students steers from home to hostel. Students submit themselves to the tutelage of professors vis a vis the shadow of their parents," the Prime Minister said.Leaving home for the first time, moving out of one's village, coming out of a protective environment amounts to taking charge of the course of one's life, he said. Modi was of the view that childhood friends are precious, but selecting, making and maintaining new friendships is a task that requires immense prudence."Keep learning something new, such as newer skills and languages. Young people who leave their homes for the sake of studies should discover their new places, know more about the people, language, culture and tourism...," he said.The Prime Minister also used the occasion to refer to the humble background of some of the students who excelled in studies. He said one of the students, in his maiden attempt, cracked the entrance exam for MBBS at AIIMS, Jodhpur. His father earns his daily bread by waste-picking."There are many such instances of students from deprived families who, through sheer determination and perseverance, overcame all odds and stood out to be beacons of inspiration to others," he said giving out examples.The Prime Minister also congratulated athlete Hima Das who made history by winning the gold medal in the 400-meter race event. He also appreciated Ekta Bhyan, Yogesh Qathuniaji and Sundar Singh Gurjar who won medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia.