Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Keep Dividing, We Will Keep Multiplying': Creative Slogans, Posters at Anti-CAA Protests in Delhi Today

Many flag-waving students and activists converged near the historic Jantar Mantar in the afternoon to voice their anger against the contentious law after police forcefully evicted protesters from areas around the Red Fort and Mandi House.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Keep Dividing, We Will Keep Multiplying': Creative Slogans, Posters at Anti-CAA Protests in Delhi Today
Protests took place across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

New Delhi: From "pani mere nainan me, jitna water cannon me" to "section 144 tumhara, article 14 hamara", it was creative slogans galore at various anti-CAA protests in the national capital on Thursday.

"Keep dividing, we will keep multiplying", "Asking questions is not anarchy, abusing power is", "bol ke lab azad hain tere" (speak up you have the freedom to) and "Janta mange rozi roti, milti unko lathi gali" (public want employment but they get batons and abuses) echoed the protest-sites at Jantar Mantar and areas near the Red Fort and Mandi House.

Mocking the use of water cannons by police on protesters in recent weeks, the agitators shouted "pani mere nainan me, jitna water cannon me" (as much water in my eyes as much in your water cannons).

"I wrote this slogan to convey that students and the youth are not scared of anything when struggling to preserve their ideals and raising their voice for what is right," said Mayank Tondon, who works with a waste management company.

People protesting against the newly amended Citizenship Act also raised slogans appealing to policemen on duty to join their protest: "Lathi chodo, sath chalo" (leave the batons, come with us).

Large parts of Delhi crawled under restrictions on mobile internet services and traffic movement. Hundreds of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained when they defied prohibitory orders to protest against the amended law. Permission for holding any demonstration in the two sites was not granted.

Many flag-waving students and activists converged near the historic Jantar Mantar in the afternoon to voice their anger against the contentious law after police forcefully evicted protesters from areas around the Red Fort and Mandi House.

The protestors also outpoured their creativity through posters. "When injustice becomes law, resistance become duty", "kursi to tum jeet gaye par hindustan maar diya" (you may have won the position but have ruined the country", "save constitution, save the country" and "no internet in digital India", they wrote on multiple posters.

The office of the JDU, an ally of BJP, at Jantar Mantar also became a target of the protesters' ire who defaced Nitish Kumar's poster and pasted a slogan saying "Nitish on sale".

The JDU has supported the CAA and opposed NRC even as a fraction of party leaders have asked JD(U) chief Kumar to reconsider his decision.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram