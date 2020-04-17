Keep Everyday Record of Contacts, Avoid Mass Gathering at Roll Calls: Govt Guides CAPFs on Covid-19

New Delhi: Paramilitary troops must keep an everyday record of their contacts and avoid mass gathering at roll calls and canteen, said a set of fresh guidelines issued by the government to protect the about 10 lakh personnel force from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 22-point guidelines issued on Friday, the Union home ministry also makes face masks compulsory for paramilitary forces. Practice social distancing religiously, carry a small soap or sanitiser to maintain hand hygiene and do not self-medicate in case of coronavirus-like symptoms, the instructions said.

"Jawans should maintain a record of whom they got into contact with everyday, and it must be ensured that they get nutritious food and adequate amount of water to drink," the guidelines for 'managing COVID-19 issue in CAPFs during duty' said.

Everyone should have adequate sleep, the directive accessed by PTI said. The paramilitary forces, also know as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprise the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

Two other forces under the command of the Union home ministry, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles, have also been issued the same directives. These forces are deployed to secure India's internal security grid and conduct of anti-Naxal, counter-terrorist and insurgency combat operations apart from assisting states in law and order duties.

According to the guidelines, jawans deployed on integrated check posts (ICPs) and similar duties should essentially wear masks and gloves as their job entails frisking. "Contactless frisking to be introduced and followed as far as possible," it instructed.

It asked doctors and paramedic teams of these forces to make aware the jawans about the symptoms and dos and don'ts of the virus that has infected over 10 lakh people and killed thousands across the globe. It said the troops should be asked to make aware their families about the measures taken to keep away the coronavirus infection.

Commanders should encourage troops to undertake physical exercise, yoga and meditation; hygiene and sanitation at camps and other places needs to be followed meticulously; and mass gathering at roll calls and canteen should be avoided, the instructions said.

Troops with fever, coughing and difficulty in breathing should consult unit doctors via videoconferencing and each jawan who returns to work from leave should report to the unit hospital and suspected cases should be quarantined or isolated as per medical advice, it said.

The guidelines mandated that all COVID-19 medical protocols like no touching of eyes, mouth, nose and face mask should be followed diligently.

It also asked senior commanders of these forces to ensure that "maximum number of trained hands should be provided for health care facilities" and regular record of suspected and positive cases should be maintained. The CRPF, country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, also issued similar guidelines to all its units few days back and directed its field commanders to ensure that personnel deployed in COVID-19 affected or suspected areas should be less than 50 years of age.

All such personnel should be provided separate barracks or accommodation and sanitisation gear like face mask and gloves, the CRPF said.

It also directed its personnel to sanitise their belts, 'lathi' (police stick) and weapons like AK 47 and INSAS rifles before hitting the ground.

Spray duty shoes with sanitiser or one percent sodium hypochlorite solution and wear washed and ironed uniform daily, it said. "Take fresh meal and rest properly every day. Also, two eggs and fresh fruits should be an essential part of the daily diet," the CRPF instructions said. It also called for disinfecting all the troop carrier vehicles before and after duty.

