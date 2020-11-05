Keep Getting Closer To The Shade Of This Large Tree Called Bollywood: Vijay Varma On Fame

New Delhi: With back-to-back critically lauded projects, the latest being his performance as twin brothers in Mirzapur 2, actor Vijay Varma says he has hardly anything to complain about in life. It has been a gradual rise to fame for the Hyderabad-born actor, who made his Hindi movie debut with Chittagong in 2012 after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He followed it with roles in Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Raag Desh and Manto.

Varma finally stepped into limelight with his role of street thug Moeen in Gully Boy and followed it up with an equally praised turn in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series She. Comparing his rise with the analogy of a man walking towards the shade after spending time in the harsh sun, Varma said he is finally getting the work that inspires him.

I keep getting closer and closer into the shade of this large tree called Bollywood. Earlier, I was in the harsh sun for a while but finally I feel I am underneath its blanket. I feel good. I have hardly anything to complain about in life, the actor told .

