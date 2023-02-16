‘Keep Goans Safe in UK’: Local Chats with Akshata Murty As Rishi Sunak’s Family Holidays in Goa

With UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife and First Lady, Akshata Murty, spotted holidaying in Goa’s Benaulim, along with their daughters, a local fisherman managed to strike up a conversation with her, and asked her to “keep Goans living in the UK safe”.

Local fisherman Pele Fernandes, who owns a water sports business in Goa, happened to meet Murty when her family members were walking on Benaulim beach. He approached her and asked if she and her children would be interested in a water sports activity.

“She asked me, is water sports in Goa safe? I told her, Ma’am, it is 100 percent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to do water sports. But before they got on our speed boats, I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too. She acknowledged and replied, ‘done!’,” said Pele.

He further said he found Murty to be a “down-to-earth, grounded person” and said he told her that she has a very nice family. Pele added that he was happy that she and her two young children “enjoyed the water sports experience in Goan waters”.

Pele further said he hopes the UK government will ensure that Goans in the country are “safe” and that his message about Goans gets passed on to PM Sunak.

Murthy’s father NR Narayana Murty is the founder of Infosys while mother Sudha chaired Infosys Foundation for a long time, engaging in philanthropic work.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty married in 2009 and the couple have two daughters — Anoushka and Krishna.

Fisherman Pele shot to fame earlier when he hosted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Benaulim beach.

