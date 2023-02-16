CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » ‘Keep Goans Safe in UK’: Local Chats with Akshata Murty As Rishi Sunak’s Family Holidays in Goa
1-MIN READ

‘Keep Goans Safe in UK’: Local Chats with Akshata Murty As Rishi Sunak’s Family Holidays in Goa

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 09:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters Anoushka and Krishna. (Photo: Reuters File)

Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters Anoushka and Krishna. (Photo: Reuters File)

Pele Fernandes, who has a water sport business, said he found Akshata Murty to be a ‘grounded person’. He further said he was happy that she and her two young children ‘enjoyed the water sports experience’ on Benaulim Beach

With UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife and First Lady, Akshata Murty, spotted holidaying in Goa’s Benaulim, along with their daughters, a local fisherman managed to strike up a conversation with her, and asked her to “keep Goans living in the UK safe”.

Local fisherman Pele Fernandes, who owns a water sports business in Goa, happened to meet Murty when her family members were walking on Benaulim beach. He approached her and asked if she and her children would be interested in a water sports activity.

“She asked me, is water sports in Goa safe? I told her, Ma’am, it is 100 percent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to do water sports. But before they got on our speed boats, I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too. She acknowledged and replied, ‘done!’,” said Pele.

He further said he found Murty to be a “down-to-earth, grounded person” and said he told her that she has a very nice family. Pele added that he was happy that she and her two young children “enjoyed the water sports experience in Goan waters”.

Pele further said he hopes the UK government will ensure that Goans in the country are “safe” and that his message about Goans gets passed on to PM Sunak.

Murthy’s father NR Narayana Murty is the founder of Infosys while mother Sudha chaired Infosys Foundation for a long time, engaging in philanthropic work.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty married in 2009 and the couple have two daughters — Anoushka and Krishna.

Fisherman Pele shot to fame earlier when he hosted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Benaulim beach.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Akshata Murty
  2. Goa holiday
  3. India-UK relations
  4. Infosys Founder
  5. Rishi Sunak
first published:February 16, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 09:37 IST
Read More