Keep Looking, Miracles Happen: SC Urges Meghalaya Govt to Carry On Rescue Efforts For Trapped Miners

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing on Friday told the Meghalaya government to carry on rescue efforts for the 15 trapped miners saying “miracles do happen”."Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen," said the two-member bench headed by Justice AK Sikri.The court urged the Centre and Meghalaya government to take the help of experts and continue their efforts to rescue the miners who have been trapped since December 13 last year.The state government told the bench that the Indian Navy has deployed five remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).According to the Meghalaya government, one crore litre of water has been pumped out so far from the illegal mine but seepage form nearby rivers was creating hurdles in the rescue operation.The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aditya N Prasad who has sought urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.The bench has also sought to know from the state's counsel as to whether any action had been taken against those indulging in illegal mining activities there.The counsel told the court that the person running the illegal mine where the incident took place had been arrested.The bench has posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.