English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Keep Looking, Miracles Happen: SC Urges Meghalaya Govt to Carry On Rescue Efforts For Trapped Miners
The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation seeking urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
The 15 miners have been trapped inside the mine since December 13.
Loading...
The Supreme Court, which is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing on Friday told the Meghalaya government to carry on rescue efforts for the 15 trapped miners saying “miracles do happen”.
"Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen," said the two-member bench headed by Justice AK Sikri.
The court urged the Centre and Meghalaya government to take the help of experts and continue their efforts to rescue the miners who have been trapped since December 13 last year.
The state government told the bench that the Indian Navy has deployed five remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).
According to the Meghalaya government, one crore litre of water has been pumped out so far from the illegal mine but seepage form nearby rivers was creating hurdles in the rescue operation.
The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aditya N Prasad who has sought urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
The bench has also sought to know from the state's counsel as to whether any action had been taken against those indulging in illegal mining activities there.
The counsel told the court that the person running the illegal mine where the incident took place had been arrested.
The bench has posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.
"Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen," said the two-member bench headed by Justice AK Sikri.
The court urged the Centre and Meghalaya government to take the help of experts and continue their efforts to rescue the miners who have been trapped since December 13 last year.
The state government told the bench that the Indian Navy has deployed five remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).
According to the Meghalaya government, one crore litre of water has been pumped out so far from the illegal mine but seepage form nearby rivers was creating hurdles in the rescue operation.
The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aditya N Prasad who has sought urgent steps to rescue 15 miners trapped in the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
The bench has also sought to know from the state's counsel as to whether any action had been taken against those indulging in illegal mining activities there.
The counsel told the court that the person running the illegal mine where the incident took place had been arrested.
The bench has posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results