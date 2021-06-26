'Keep Momentum Going', Says PM Modi as India Races Ahead in Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive. Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days after the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country’s adult population by December-end.

The PM expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations in the week and stressed that was is important to carry the momentum forward.

“Ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region," Modi said.

He added that efforts should be made to help all countries with India’s rich tech expertise in the form of Cowin platform.

According to the government, officials gave a detailed presentation to the PM on the progress of vaccination in the country, where he was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage; and coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and general population in various states.

Officials apprised the PM about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production, the release said.

Modi was also informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada, the release said, adding that discussion was also held on the fact that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50% of the 45+ population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90% of the 45+ population.

Officials told the PM that they were in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. PM Modi spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts, the government said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here