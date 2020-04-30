Keep Quarantine Centres, Shelter Homes Ready For 10 Lakh Migrant Workers, UP CM To Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to keep quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens ready for 10 lakh people as the state prepares for the return of migrant workers stranded elsewhere due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He also instructed officials to seal state borders so that no one can enter without permission. The UP government said it has already facilitated the return of four lakh people from its border with Delhi.

The chief minister's office also put out the names, phone numbers and email addresses of nodal officers appointed by the state government to help stranded workers who wish to return.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to return to their homes following certain conditions.

On Thursday, CM Adityanath appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

"Maintain the patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting the concerned states to ensure that everyone returns to their homes safely. Therefore, stay where you are and remain in contact with the respective state governments. Do not start moving on foot," he tweeted.

An official spokesperson said the state government has written letters to different states seeking data on migrant workers from UP, including their names, mobile numbers, addresses and medical reports.

The spokesman said workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh will be brought back on Thursday and those in Gujarat on Friday by buses.

The UP government had on March 28-29 facilitated the return of around 4 lakh people from the Delhi border, he said.

The government has also ensured the return of about 50,000 people from Haryana and Rajasthan.

Earlier, the government brought back 11,500 students from Kota in Rajasthan. It also ensured the return of 15,000 students in Allahabad to their home districts in the state, he said.

At a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said an effective work plan should be made to bring back migrants from other states.

Adityanath suggested that the quarantine centres and shelter homes could be set up in college buildings.

Adityanath directed setting up committees to maintain a vigil on those in home quarantine. He suggested taking help from organizations like Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Cadet Corps.

Women self-help groups could help in preparing food, he said, A proper medical examination must be conducted before sending the migrant workers home from quarantine centres or shelter homes, the chief minister said.

