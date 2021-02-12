'Keeping Close Tab, Teams Sent': CM Rawat on Reports of 'Dangerous' Lake Formed After U'khand Avalanche

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the government is keeping a close tab and a team has been sent to inspect after reports claimed that a "dangerous" lake was formed by the debris of the avalanche that left dozens dead on Sunday.

“We are looking into it and keeping a close tab on it. We need to be alert and not panic. Team is going today to inspect it, air force is ready we will try to drop trained professionals into it and inspect it,” Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and others are working on a plan to avoid another disaster, should water from this lake gush through a breach, NDTV reported.

“We have sent a team of SDRF & NDRF for recce after we received information about the formation of a lake in the area above Raini village,” DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar said.

“Today, we will try to drill and gain entry into a smaller tunnel which is 12 meters below the existing tunnel as there might be a possibility of human presence there,” Kumar added.

Reports say that satellite images indicate the block on the Rishi Ganga is fed by the fast-flowing Ronti River. The Rishi Ganga subsequently flows in the direction of the Tapovan Hydel power plant, which had been severely damaged by the flash flood and debris from the avalanche last week.

The disaster caused when a part of a glacier broke off and crashed into the river, picking up boulders, debris and massive amounts of silt as it slid down the Rishi Ganga river sweeping away two hydel plants along its path.

Out of the 204 missing persons, 36 bodies have been recovered so far, police officials said. 168 people have been still missing. Relief and rescue operation have been underway.

“There's a possibility that water is being accumulated above Raini village near Tapovan area. Many aerial recces have been done. An 8-member SDRF team sent today on foot to assess the situation. Further action to be taken after evaluation,” Ridhim Aggarwal, DIG SDRF Uttarakhand said.