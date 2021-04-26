Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Vaccines for All Adults in Delhi Govt Centres, Private Hospitals May Still Charge

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will vaccinate all above 18 years of age free of cost.

“Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal said in a video address on Monday.

Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid jabs.

The Centre last week opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination", the Centre said in a statement.

Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 per cent on Sunday, even as hospitals across the city continued to send out SOS calls for oxygen supply.

It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data. The city had recorded 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday — the highest so far — 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday. The capital has registered over 2.24 lakh cases and 2,455 deaths due to the deadly disease in the last 10 days.

With the fresh cases reported Sunday, the national capital’s cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to 10,27,715 and the death toll due to the disease stands at 14,248, the health bulletin said.

