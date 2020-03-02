Take the pledge to vote

Kejriwal Announces Honorarium of Rs 1 Crore for Family of IB Staffer Who Was Killed in D

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said one family member of Ankit Sharma will also be given a government job.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Kejriwal Announces Honorarium of Rs 1 Crore for Family of IB Staffer Who Was Killed in D
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi's communal violence.

Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.

"Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Sharma's body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.

