Kejriwal Announces Launch of Oxygen Concentrator Bank for Patients Under Home Isolation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the launch of an oxygen concentrator bank for COVID patients requiring oxygen support in home isolation or those recuperating after discharge from hospital. He said despite declining cases and positivity rate in the national capital, there would be no laxity in the fight against the virus. Each district in Delhi will have a stock of 200 concentrators that will be rushed to the doorsteps of the patients requiring oxygen within two hours, Kejriwal said at an online briefing. Those requiring oxygen concentrators can call on the helpline number — 1031 — and it will be provided free of cost after it is recommended by the doctors, he said.

"The oxygen bank will have 200 oxygen concentrators in each of the 11 districts for COVID patients under home isolation and for patients who have returned home after recovery from hospital but require oxygen support as recommended by the doctors," said the chief minister. The COVID patients who are not enrolled under home isolation protocol of the Delhi government may call 1031 and avail of the oxygen concentrator facility, he said. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said the COVID patients under home isolation or those discharged from the hospital can avail the facility of the first oxygen concentrator bank in Delhi, after it is prescribed by the doctors.

Oxygen concentrators are portable devices that enrich oxygen content in the air breathed by a person. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, there are 42,482 COVID patients under home isolation out of 66,295 active cases.

Kejriwal said often oxygen level drops in COVID patients and they can be saved from further deterioration if oxygen is given immediately . "If patients under home isolation require oxygen, our team will ensure the oxygen concentrator reaches them within two hours. A technician will also accompany the team to explain to the family members how to use the the device." Delhi government doctors will stay in touch with all those who are being given oxygen concentrators. If the need arises to send them to a hospital, it will be taken care of, he said. The oxygen concentrators will be returned after the patients do not need it. The devises will be sanitised, and given to other patients in need, he added.

A team of Delhi government doctors will first ensure whether a person needs an oxygen concentrator or not. It will be provided after they give their recommendation, Kejriwal said. The oxygen concentrators will be delivered at the doorstep of patients by OLA Foundation and Give India, he said, thanking the two organisations.

Atul Satija, GiveIndia CEO and founder said, "Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those who are in home-isolation or in recovery right at their doorstep." The chief operating officer of Ola Gaurav Porwal said, "As part of the O2forIndia initiative, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to home isolation patients via the Ola app, and Ola cabs will provide free doorstep delivery and pick up." The chief minister hoped that the COVID cases and positivity rate will gradually decline. The number of COVID 19 cases in past 24 hours have further declined to around 6,500 with the positivity rate slipping to 11 per cent. The number of fresh cases were around 8,500 and the positivity rate was 12 per cent on Friday, he said.

"However, there is no laxity in our work. Yesterday, we prepared 500 additional ICU beds, and 500 similar beds were prepared four days ago." Kejriwal lauded the doctors and engineers for making 1,000 ICU beds ready in Delhi in the last 15 days, saying they have set an example before the world.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here