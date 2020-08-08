Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Assistance to Family of 12-year-old Sexual Assault Victim, Wishes for Early Recovery

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family.

AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet that she met the father and sister of the victim at AIIMS and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister.

"A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the government was today provided to the family of the sexual assault victim. I pray to God that the girl recovers at the earliest to be with her family," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. He visited AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the girl, and there he had announced that the Delhi government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

He had also said that the government will ensure strict punishment for the accused by engaging the best lawyers in the case. During the assault on Tuesday evening, the girl was hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home, police said.

Mahila Congress workers detained for protesting outside CM house

Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday.

The workers of the party's Delhi unit seeking justice for the girl were "roughly treated" by the Civil Lines Police, the Delhi Congress claimed in a statement.

"The Mahila Congress workers wanted to meet the chief minister but they were roughly treated and detained by the police," the party alleged.

However, a senior police officer denied the charge and said that they were detained and released later on.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital is in a "total mess", and people, particularly women, are "unsafe".

A man has arrested by police in connection with the assault