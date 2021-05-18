india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus Strain 'Very Dangerous' for Kids: Kejriwal Appeals Centre to Cancel Flights from Singapore
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Strain 'Very Dangerous' for Kids: Kejriwal Appeals Centre to Cancel Flights from Singapore

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous" for children. This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 18, 2021, 15:58 IST