Kejriwal Appeals to Migrant Workers Not to Leave for Native Places
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Chief Minister asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers not to leave for their native places during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the interest of the country.
Taking to Twitter, he asked the migrant workers to stay wherever they were as the risk of the coronavirus spreading increases due to large gatherings.
Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have started walking back to their homes due to the lockdown. In his tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are.
"I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation. For now, do not go to your villages in the country's interest," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
So far, 49 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive for Fourth Time, Leaves Family Concerned
- Alia Bhatt Shows Off Pet Photography Skills with Pics of Her Cat and Ranbir Kapoor's Dogs
- Chennai Cop Wears 'Coronavirus Helmet' to Urge Indians to Stay at Home During Lockdown
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus' to Return to Doordarshan After Ramayana and Mahabharat
- Keep Calm and Watch Ramayan: Memes and Nostalgia Breaking the Internet After Episode 1