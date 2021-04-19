Kejriwal Appeals to Migrant Workers to Not Leave City, Says Govt Will Take Full Care of Them

Keeping in mind the mass exodus during the first lockdown in March last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested migrant workers with folded hands to not return to their native places. He assured that this will be a short lockdown and that the government will take full care of them.

“I urge you to not leave the city, this is a small lockdown of six days, these days will be wasted in your travel journey only, stay here. The government will take care of you, I am here, believe me,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister further said that he has been against lockdown earlier. “I understand due to lockdown people face losses in business, especially for poor people this period is very difficult, it is extremely difficult for daily wage workers,” he added.

Kejriwal assured that in this lockdown period the government will arrange more hospital beds to treat the patients.

“The six days that we are taking from you, in this period we will arrange more beds,” he added.

Delhi is left with less than 100 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, there is a shortage of oxygen as well, we have written a letter to the Centre on this matter, he said.

“After reviewing the COVID-19 situation with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal it has been decided that it is important to impose a lockdown in Delhi, tonight from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday (April 26), for six days, a lockdown has been imposed,” Kejriwal said.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the Chief Minister said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it, he added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here