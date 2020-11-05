Kejriwal Attributes Rise in Delhi's Covid-19 Cases to Air Pollution, Warns Against Bursting Crackers on Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

Addressing a digital press conference Kejriwal said, "Please don't burst crackers. We will celebrate Diwali together. This year, we have made separate arrangements for the celebration of Diwali. On Diwali, i.e. the 14th, from 7.39 pm onwards, all two crore Delhiites will do Laxmi Puja together."

Elaborating on the arrangements, Kejriwal said that he will initiate the Laxmi puja with his ministers at a particular location in Delhi, some TV channels would broadcast the proceedings live. The chief minister appealed to Delhiites to switch on their TV sets at 7.39 and celebrate the festival in their homes along with their family members. "At this place, pandit ji will recite the mantras and you can do the Laxmi puja at the same time," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that he believes that the collective puja would be auspicious for the city and its people. "I believe that when two crore Delhiites will together do the Laxmi Puja, Diwali Puja, welcome Ram Chandra after fourteen years of excile (as per mythology), the city's environment will be transformed and will be filled with good vibrations," he added

Last year, the Kejriwal government had organised a light show at the city's popular Connaught Place area and had appealed people not to burst crackers. This year, with Covid-19 cases spiralling sharply, a similar show had to be ruled out. The Chief Minister attributed the spike in cases to the rising pollution levels in the capital, "Smoke is streaming into the city from all sides, the skies are covered with a blanket of smoke, the coronavirus situation is worsening due to this, Kejriwal said referring to stubble burning across neighbouring states of Delhi.

Strongly advocating the use of the Pusa Biodecomposer as an alternative to burning stubble, Kejriwal said that state government does not have any excuse in not providing an alternative and that this year should be the last year when one had to struggle with the smoke.

Meanwhile, the capital saw a record spike in Covid-19 cases recording 6,842 cases on 4th of November, 51 deaths, 5,797 recoveries while active cases stood at 37369. In a matter of grave concern for the government, the current positivity rate is 11.61% while the case fatality rate in the past ten days is 0.84 %. Delhi has recorded over 6700 cases a day for two days in a row, and over 5000 cases for five consecutive days from the 28th of October till the 1st of September in what the Chief Minister has called a 'third wave' of Covid-19 in the capital