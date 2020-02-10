Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Kejriwal Calls Gargi College Molestation 'Unfortunate', Demands Strict Punishment for Accused

"It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Kejriwal Calls Gargi College Molestation 'Unfortunate', Demands Strict Punishment for Accused
File photo of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the misbehavior meted out to women students at Gargi College was "extremely unfortunate" and the accused must be given stringent punishment.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gate-crashed a cultural festival.

"The misbehavior with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

