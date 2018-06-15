English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Cries Foul as Four Ambulances Rush to L-G's Residence on Day 5 of Dharna
CM Arvind Kejriwal has lodged his protest against the ambulances being called in, saying these were measures to disrupt their agitation.
One of the ambulances that were sent to the L-G residence on Friday. (TV grab)
New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers’ sit-in protest at the L-G residence entered the fifth day, four ambulances drove into the residence on Friday afternoon, sparking fears of the Cabinet ministers falling ill.
Two of the protesting AAP leaders, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have started an indefinite fast.
Doctors have been visiting and checking the health parameters of Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai.
Kejriwal lodged his protest at ambulances being called in, saying these were measures to disrupt their agitation.
He said in a tweet: “Why r they planning to take them forcefully? It is just 4 days. Both of them r fit. They r fighting for the people of Delhi (sic).”
The unprecedented protest at Raj Niwas started on Monday evening when the four leaders met with L-G Anil Baijal with their demands seeking an end to the IAS officers’ strike and approval for the doorstep-delivery of ration.
As Baijal refused immediate action on these matters, the four sat on a protest at the waiting room of his residence and have since spent four nights on the red couches.
The protesting AAP leaders have refused to budge unless the demands are met. While they have been trying to get L-G’s attention, the latter has opted to work from home, which is right next to his office where the Delhi cabinet ministers are protesting. The L-G's office has criticised the AAP leaders' sit-in as one more "dharna without reason".
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the L-G wants the people of the national capital to suffer as neither he, nor the prime minister is "concerned" to address the issue his party has raised.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Friday made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' "strike".
Kejriwal, in a video message, also attacked the BJP, alleging the bureaucrats' strike was to "throw roadblocks" in the working of the AAP government.
"I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the prime minister," he said.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
