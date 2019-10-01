Kejriwal Directs Private Schools to Hold Awareness Programmes on Dengue, Pollution for Children

The Delhi government has taken up several initiatives this year to control the menace of dengue brought in by mosquitoes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has advised private schools to educate their children against issues like dengue and pollution. The Chief Minister also said that he will interact with children on burning issues via video conference.

Dengue is transmitted mainly by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which thrives in densely-populated tropical climates and breed in stagnant pools of water. The mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected humans — even asymptomatic ones — and pass it along to other people through bites.

"Under the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign against dengue, the Delhi Government has also prepared a kit for schoolchildren, which will be made available to children through schools," Kejriwal said while addressing principals and vice-principals of Delhi's private and Government-aided schools at Thyagaraja Stadium, Daily Pioneer reported.

The Delhi government will also provide masks to children through schools as part of its program to tackle pollution, he added.

"We have provided many facilities in our schools. The results have improved. Today, we can say that poor, rich, middle class, lower-middle class, whether studying in government school or private school, are getting almost the same education in Delhi," he said while talking about the development brought about by his government in the last 5 years.

The Chief Minister said that there is no period of dengue and Chikungunya. "As citizens of Delhi, we have to take all the steps to tackle the outbreak of vector-borne diseases," he added.

Kejriwal also encouraged children to join the campaign -'10 hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute'. "In 2015, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in Delhi. In the last three-four years, a lot of efforts have been made and it resulted in the decrease of dengue and chikungunya cases," he said, adding that considering report of experts, the government designed the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign to control the menace of vector-borne diseases.

Addressing the gathering, he further said that mosquito eggs take 7 to 10 days to grow. "We have to check our house. It does not take more than 10 minutes to check. This mosquito does not fly more than 200 meters. This means if you are caught by dengue, then that mosquito has either originated in your home or neighbour's house or breed in nearby areas," he said.

