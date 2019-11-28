Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kejriwal Govt Adds 100 Standard Floor Buses, Total 329 Rolled out Since August

With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kejriwal Govt Adds 100 Standard Floor Buses, Total 329 Rolled out Since August
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press. (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses. Since August this year, a total of 329 new standard floor buses have been added by the Delhi government in its public transport apparatus.

With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,008.

Kejriwal hoped that the new buses will resolve inadequacy and irregularity of public transportation in Delhi.

"Just like the transformations that have happened in the health and education sectors in Delhi, we want the public transport sector to become technologically advanced and be recognized internationally," he asserted.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet will also be joined by over 470 new low floor buses by May next year, an official statement said.

The new standard floor buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled.

Most of these buses will run between Old Delhi Railway station and Mubarakpur Dabas, Nilothi, Bakoli Temple, Rohini Sector 23 and Lumpur Border.

Fifteen buses will ply between Qutubgarh to Palika Kendra and 20 between Uttam Nagar and Delhi airport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram