Kejriwal Govt Orders Closure of 2 Delhi Markets for Violating Covid-19 Norms, Withdraws it Within Hours

Hours after the AAP government ordered the closure of two evening markets in west Delhi for violating coronavirus safety guidelines, the order was withdrawn on Sunday night.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had ordered the shutting down of the Punjabi Basti market and the Janta, in Nangloi area, till November 30 after it was reported that people in these areas were not following social distancing and face mask norms.

Over 200 vendors dealing in various daily-use items set up shops in the two evening markets.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued the order on Sunday, directing for closure of the markets. “The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials,” an official said.

The officials and the police even visited the markets to ensure that the shops were shut but the order was revoked soon afterwards.

The move comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. According to health bulletin released by Delhi, the total number of cases has crossed 5.29 lakh. At least 118 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection on Saturday.

CM Kejriwal had earlier said that his government does not want to close any market and asked representatives of market associations to provide masks to those seen without it.

Meanwhile, the hospitals that come under Deli government can now engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students and dentists to assist doctors in treatment of Covid patients, it was announced on Monday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal gave orders after Covid-19 ICU beds have been increased by almost 500 beds in the capital on a war footing, and to ensure there is no shortage of medical staff.