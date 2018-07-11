English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal Govt to Hire Consultant to Run 1,000 Electric Buses in Delhi
In May, the Delhi cabinet had given in-principle approval for the procurement of 1,000 buses under cluster scheme from successful bidders, subject to approval from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.
Picture for representation. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Less than a week after it received a major boost in the Supreme Court that widened its powers, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the hiring of a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision after a cabinet meeting. “Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1,000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernising Delhi’s transport sector and reducing pollution,” Kejriwal said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the proposal was ready to be passed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday but had to be put off for a day. “The proposal was ready (on Tuesday) but due to some technicality, it could not be approved by the cabinet on the same day. That is why, a cabinet meeting was called for the next day,” Sisodia had told reporters at Delhi Secretariat.
In May, the Delhi cabinet had given in-principle approval for the procurement of 1,000 buses under cluster scheme from successful bidders, subject to approval from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.
This acquisition is in addition to the procurement of 1,000 electric buses. The government will bear an estimated expenditure of around Rs 276 crore for the engagement of 1,000 buses under the cluster scheme for the first year of operations.
