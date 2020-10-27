Kejriwal Inaugurates 15-TPD Waste-to-energy Plant at Ghazipur Mandi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a 15 TPD waste to power plant with H2S removal based on Nisagurna technology by BARC in the city's fish and poultry market, Gazipur. The plant has the capacity to convert 15 tonnes of organic waste into 1,500 units of power each day.

“This is a small plant. 15-tonne waste is not much and neither is 1,500 unit of electricity that will be generated daily. However, Delhi needs hundreds of such small plants. On the one hand, there are some big plants that covert waste to energy, which is a good thing and on the other hand many small plants will be established in Delhi. Then, we can reach a situation when Delhi's entire waste matter — whether it is generated in mandis, houses, shops or factories need not reach the mountains of waste,” Kejriwal said, referring to a familiar eyesore in the capital — the three landfill sits which are a testimony to the capital's waste woes.

Ironically, the one at Gazipur is located right across the fish and poultry market and could be visible from the location of the new waste to power plant. Kejriwal asserted that every speck of waste should be converted into manure, electricity or be used in brick kilns that must be recycled and only then Delhi will progress. “Aadopting renewable sources of energy is the key to reducing pollution in the city”, Kejriwal had posted programme’s broadcast from his official Twitter handle.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , who was also present on the occasion, took a dig at the role of the MCDs. “It is the responsibility of the MCDs to clean, dispose and manage waste. However, visit any lane of Delhi, the state of affairs there will tell you whether the MCDs have succeeded or failed. I don't have to tell you anything”.

Sisodia underlined that it was MCD’s responsibility to manage the waste generated in the mandis but because it had failed to do so, the Delhi government had to step in. He hoped that such water to power plants will be set up in all the mandis of Delhi, making each of them 'zero-waste' mandis.

“You know, there is a mountain of waste just adjacent to this place. Years passed but the MCD could not make a dent. Many plans were made, many announcements were made and yet there is a mountain of waste in Bhalsawa. However, the Delhi Government has moved away from allegations and counter allegations and presented a new model. We will convert the waste into energy and manure,” said Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai.

Built at a cost of Rs 420 lakh, it will cost the government an additional Rs 111 lakh for operating and maintaining the plant for six years. An initiative of the Delhi Agriculture Marketing Board, the project was awarded to GBES which has installed biogas to the power plant. Pawan Agarwal, director of ' Green Brick Eco Solution' which has set up the plant, said, “The purpose of the plant is to treat the organic faction scientifically. We would be treating that waste (that was being dumped in the Gazipur landfill and adding to pollution). Now we are harnessing renewable energy there of.”