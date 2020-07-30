Kejriwal Meets Family of National Health Mission Doctor Who Died of Covid-19, Hands over Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the family members of "Corona Warrior" Dr Javed Ali, who succumbed to COVID-19, and provided them financial assistance of Rs one crore. The Delhi government will do everything it can to support the family of Ali, a National Health Mission (NHM) doctor who helped people without caring for his own life, he said.

Ali, 42, had contracted the infection in June while performing his duties at a coronavirus facility here. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24 and had to be put on ventilator support. He died on July 20. "Without caring for his own life, Dr Javed Ali kept helping people. The people of Delhi salute his service. Today I met his family members and handed over financial assistance of Rs one crore," the chief minister said after meeting the family.

This money cannot compensate the value of life but it will at least bring some relief to Dr Ali's family, he said. "It is a message that we care for our corona warriors and every citizen of Delhi stands with them. We have now controlled COVID situation in Delhi due to the relentless work of our corona warriors," the chief minister said.

The compensation amount announced by the Delhi government is giving confidence to the 'corona warriors' that the government is with them, Kejriwal said. "These warriors are working with more energy and compassion. All medical staff, doctors, nurses and the sanitation workers are working very hard, and we are confident that in future, the situation will improve further," he said.

Ali had been on the frontline of the fight against the highly contagious disease since March. He is survived by his wife and two children.