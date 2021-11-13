Kejriwal Offers Prayers in Rajasthan's Salasar Balaji Temple on Wedding Anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Salasar Balaji Temple in Rajasthan’s Churu district on the occasion of his wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife, reached Salasar Friday night and offered prayers Saturday morning. He was felicitated by the temple management committee.

“Today is wedding anniversary. Sought blessings of Lord Bajrangbali ji at Shri Salasar Balaji Dham Temple with entire family," he tweeted. .

