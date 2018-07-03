English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arvind Kejriwal or LG Anil Baijal? Supreme Court to Decide Tomorrow Who Rules Delhi
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict on the ongoing power struggle in Delhi at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on who should wield power in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or L-G Anil Baijal.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict on a batch of appeals filed by the Delhi government challenging Delhi High Court's order holding the Lieutenant Governor as the administrative head of the national capital.
The bench had earlier reserved the crucial verdict on December 2017 while it had commenced hearing in November.
The ruling AAP's has argued before the apex court bench that it possessed both the legislative and executive powers.
The AAP government had argued that the LG has been taking many executive decisions and a "harmonious interpretation" of Article 239AA of the Constitution was needed to fulfill the constitutional mandate for a democratically-elected Delhi government. The article deals with power and status of Delhi.
The Centre on the other hand argued that several "illegal" notifications were issued by the Delhi government and they were challenged in the high court.
This comes after Chief Minister Kejriwal’s unprecedented nine-day long dharna at the L-G residence over the Delhi bureaucrats holding an unofficial strike in the government by refusing to cooperate with the ministers.
While L-G Baijal refused to meet the protesting Cabinet ministers, including CM Kejriwal, the protest saw several non-NDA political parties join hands to support Kejriwal in his demands.
Awaiting the Supreme Court verdict, the AAP has decided to open 3,000 centres across the city where signed forms in support of the party's full statehood demand for Delhi will be deposited by the party workers.
Under the campaign, the party workers will go door to door to collect signatures supporting the AAP's full statehood demand for Delhi.
