Kejriwal Orders FIR Against Maulana for Leading Nizamuddin Congregation as People Show COVID-19 Symptoms

The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation earlier this month, officials said.
Delhi Health Department team at Nizamuddin on Monday. (Twitter/ANI)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the registration of an FIR against a maulana for leading a congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi after several people who attended it showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.
They said the Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.
So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.
