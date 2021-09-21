Kejriwal Promises 80% Private Job Quota for Locals in Goa, Allowance for Unemployed

After Uttarakhand, Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced 80% private job reservation for locals in Goa while addressing the key issue of unemployment in the poll-bound state. He also said, if voted to power, the family of the unemployed will receive an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, and one unemployed person from each house would get a job.

During a press conference, the AAP national convenor said youngsters in Goa are “disturbed” and “unhappy” as they don’t have access to government jobs. He said he will break the nexus of political influence and corruption in securing a government job in the state. The aim is to stop the migration of youth from Goa to other places in search of employment, he stressed.

“Many in Goa have told me that if one has to get a government job, one needs the friendship of an MLA or a minister and their recommendation… Without recommendations and bribe, one does not get a government job in Goa. We will stop this,” Kejriwal said.

Noting that government jobs were already reserved for the locals, Kejriwal said a law will be brought to secure 80% of private jobs for Goans. On how this would be implemented, Kejriwal pointed out that Haryana had already implemented it. He also promised an allowance of Rs 5,000 for every family that was dependent on the tourism sector and saw earnings being disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

My 7 Guarantees for Goa's youth▪️Jobs for Goans, not just for MLA's relatives▪️1 Job/family for unemployed▪️3000/month until then▪️80% pvt jobs reserved for Goans▪️5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID▪️5000/month for mining ban affected▪️Skill University — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2021

Kejriwal also said schools, hospitals, village clinics will be built, roads will be repaired, doorstep delivery of services would be implemented if his party is voted to power in Goa next year. He also promised that mining activities will resume and the tourism sector will be provided with “infinite opportunities”. He also said a skill university will be set up in Goa, which would prepare the youth for the job market after Class 12.

The Delhi chief minister also took a dig at his Goan counterpart Pramod Sawant, alleging that the work that is being done in Delhi is being copied in Goa. “When the people of Goa can elect the original what is the need for the duplicate? The duplicate will always create a mess,” Kejriwal quipped.

Confident about AAP receiving a majority in 2022 Goa assembly elections, Kejriwal said, “Slowly we are becoming the first option. I have seen a couple of surveys. At the moment, BJP is number 1 in those TV surveys, AAP is number 2 and the Congress seems to be collapsing. There are still five months to go for elections. I am hopeful that the people of Goa will elect us with full majority on the strength of our work in Delhi and the campaign here”.

