Kejriwal Says Examining Whether Two-wheelers, Women Should be Exempted from Odd-even Scheme
A meeting was held on Monday with all the departments and stakeholders concerned to discuss issues pertaining to implementation of the car-rationing scheme. There was discussion whether women should be exempted or not.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government would look into whether two-wheelers and vehicles driven by women should be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which will be implemented in November.
"We are examining whether CNG vehicles, women and two-wheelers may be exempted from the scheme," Kejriwal told reporters.
On September 13, Kejriwal had announced that the third edition of the odd-even scheme would be implemented from November 4-15 as part of measures to combat high-level air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.
During the scheduled 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers.
Earlier, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the violators of the rule. Kejriwal had said the details of the scheme would be shared with people in the coming days.
Sources had claimed that most of the exemptions, which had been also given in the previous two editions of the in January and April 2016, might remain the same.
