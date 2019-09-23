Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kejriwal Says Examining Whether Two-wheelers, Women Should be Exempted from Odd-even Scheme

A meeting was held on Monday with all the departments and stakeholders concerned to discuss issues pertaining to implementation of the car-rationing scheme. There was discussion whether women should be exempted or not.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kejriwal Says Examining Whether Two-wheelers, Women Should be Exempted from Odd-even Scheme
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government would look into whether two-wheelers and vehicles driven by women should be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which will be implemented in November.

A meeting was held on Monday with all the departments and stakeholders concerned to discuss issues pertaining to implementation of the car-rationing scheme. There was discussion whether women should be exempted or not.

"We are examining whether CNG vehicles, women and two-wheelers may be exempted from the scheme," Kejriwal told reporters.

On September 13, Kejriwal had announced that the third edition of the odd-even scheme would be implemented from November 4-15 as part of measures to combat high-level air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.

During the scheduled 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers.

Earlier, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the violators of the rule. Kejriwal had said the details of the scheme would be shared with people in the coming days.

Sources had claimed that most of the exemptions, which had been also given in the previous two editions of the in January and April 2016, might remain the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram